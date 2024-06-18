Camtek (CAMT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Camtek (CAMT) closed the latest trading day at $119.27, indicating a -1.48% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had gained 21.24% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.65, indicating a 44.44% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $101.45 million, indicating a 37.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $409.15 million, which would represent changes of +33.16% and +29.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Camtek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Camtek boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Camtek currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.31. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.93.

Also, we should mention that CAMT has a PEG ratio of 2.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry stood at 3.25 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

