Camtek (CAMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Camtek (CAMT) closed at $10.05, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had gained 14.77% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.65% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 14.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CAMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 11, 2020. In that report, analysts expect CAMT to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.05 million, down 11.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $140.95 million, which would represent changes of +4.84% and +5.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CAMT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CAMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CAMT has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.66 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.63.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

