Camtek (CAMT) Stock Moves -8.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Camtek (CAMT) was down 8.35% at $142.50. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had lost 15.25% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Camtek in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $130.23 million, up 5.6% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.47 per share and a revenue of $569.63 million, representing changes of +6.44% and +14.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Camtek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Camtek is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Camtek is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 39.36.

Also, we should mention that CAMT has a PEG ratio of 3.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.