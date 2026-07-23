Camtek (CAMT) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

Camtek (CAMT) closed at $155.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's shares have seen a decrease of 6.06% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Camtek in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 10, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.76, reflecting a 3.8% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $130.23 million, indicating a 5.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.47 per share and a revenue of $569.63 million, demonstrating changes of +6.44% and +14.83%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Camtek. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Camtek is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Camtek is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.13. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 37.32 for its industry.

Meanwhile, CAMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, placing it within the top 4% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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