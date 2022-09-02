Camtek (CAMT) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Camtek (CAMT) closed the most recent trading day at $25.74, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had lost 13.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Camtek will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $82.33 million, up 16.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $320.1 million, which would represent changes of +14.47% and +18.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Camtek currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Camtek is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.26, so we one might conclude that Camtek is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that CAMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Camtek Ltd. (CAMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.