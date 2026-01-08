Camtek (CAMT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Camtek (CAMT) closed at $129.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.44%.

Shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems have appreciated by 9.3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.69%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Camtek in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.83, showcasing a 7.79% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $127.21 million, up 8.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $495.14 million, which would represent changes of +13.43% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Camtek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Camtek is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Camtek has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.48 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 33.07.

We can additionally observe that CAMT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.53. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

