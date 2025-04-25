Camtek (CAMT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Camtek (CAMT) ended the recent trading session at $66.52, demonstrating a -0.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.05%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had gained 6.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Camtek in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.77, indicating a 22.22% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $119 million, indicating a 22.67% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $485.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.66% and +13.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Camtek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.78% lower. Camtek currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Camtek is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.73, so one might conclude that Camtek is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CAMT's PEG ratio is currently 1.46. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

