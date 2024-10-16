Camtek (CAMT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Camtek (CAMT) standing at $81.62, reflecting a -1.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had gained 10.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Camtek in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.70, reflecting a 37.25% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $108.8 million, indicating a 35.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.71 per share and a revenue of $420.95 million, demonstrating changes of +38.27% and +33.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Camtek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Camtek currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Camtek currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.53, so one might conclude that Camtek is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can additionally observe that CAMT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.