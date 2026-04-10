Camtek (CAMT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Camtek (CAMT) closed at $174.53, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's shares have seen an increase of 15.71% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Camtek in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.69, indicating a 12.66% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $120.09 million, reflecting a 1.22% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.48 per share and a revenue of $560.44 million, signifying shifts of +6.75% and +12.98%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher within the past month. Camtek is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Camtek currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.66. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 37.56.

We can also see that CAMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.9.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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