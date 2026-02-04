Camtek (CAMT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Camtek (CAMT) ended the recent trading session at $132.75, demonstrating a -6.12% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.51%.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's shares have seen an increase of 6.07% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 18, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.83, showcasing a 7.79% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $127.21 million, indicating a 8.46% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.21 per share and a revenue of $495.14 million, representing changes of +13.43% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Camtek possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Camtek is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 42.17. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 35.23 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that CAMT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.42.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.