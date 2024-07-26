Camtek (CAMT) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Camtek (CAMT) ending at $100.97, denoting a +0.06% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had lost 18.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Camtek will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 1, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $101.45 million, up 37.54% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $409.15 million, indicating changes of +33.16% and +29.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Camtek is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Camtek currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.6, which means Camtek is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that CAMT has a PEG ratio of 1.95 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Measuring Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, placing it within the bottom 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

