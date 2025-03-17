Camtek (CAMT) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Camtek (CAMT) ended the recent trading session at $65.98, demonstrating a +0.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems have depreciated by 24.11% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

The upcoming earnings release of Camtek will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.77, indicating a 22.22% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $119.15 million, indicating a 22.82% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.20 per share and a revenue of $492.7 million, indicating changes of +13.07% and +14.79%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Camtek. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. As of now, Camtek holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Camtek has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.57 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.57.

One should further note that CAMT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.42. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. CAMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.