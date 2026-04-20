Camtek (CAMT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Camtek (CAMT) ended the recent trading session at $184.63, demonstrating a +2.7% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.26%.

The stock of maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems has risen by 8.33% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.41% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.69, showcasing a 12.66% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.09 million, up 1.22% from the prior-year quarter.

CAMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $560.44 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.75% and +12.98%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.59% upward. At present, Camtek boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Camtek is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.6. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 39.46 of its industry.

Meanwhile, CAMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.79. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, positioning it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.