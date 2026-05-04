Camtek (CAMT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Camtek (CAMT) ended the recent trading session at $183.07, demonstrating a -1.9% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.19%.

The stock of maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems has risen by 18.32% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 18.71% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of Camtek will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 12, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.69, marking a 12.66% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $120.09 million, up 1.22% from the year-ago period.

CAMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $560.44 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.75% and +12.98%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Camtek. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Camtek is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Camtek is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.98, so one might conclude that Camtek is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that CAMT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.93. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry stood at 3.09 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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