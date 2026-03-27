Camtek (CAMT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Camtek (CAMT) closed the most recent trading day at $153.33, moving -4.08% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had lost 5.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, down 12.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.09 million, up 1.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.48 per share and a revenue of $560.44 million, demonstrating changes of +6.75% and +12.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.59% higher. Camtek is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Camtek is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 45.27.

It's also important to note that CAMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.