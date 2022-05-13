Camtek (CAMT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Camtek CAMT reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.33% and improved 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $77.2 million increased 35% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.22%. The first-quarter top line was primarily driven by advanced packaging, which contributed 50% to revenues and compound semi, which accounted for 20%.

Quarter in Details

In the first quarter, Camtek posted non-GAAP gross profit of $40.2 million, up 38% year over year. Concurrently, non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 140 bps to 52%. The growth in gross margin can be attributed to a more favorable product mix sold during the reported quarter.

The company received orders of more than $150 million globally for various components like DRAM, component semi and CIS despite ongoing geopolitical tensions. Camtek sold 10 machines to new customers, thus expanding market share in the front-end and compound semi-segment.

Revenues were split globally, with the United States and Europe making up 21% of sales. Meanwhile, Asia contributed to 79% of sales.

However, since Asia accounted for the majority of sales, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on China that has resulted in a lockdown in Shanghai is quite evident in the reported quarterly results.

The semiconductor manufacturing chain has been disrupted due to the lockdown in Shanghai, which has led to a global semiconductor crisis. The company has been unable to meet rising demand with accurate supply and is grappling with a high backlog.

Rising inflation has escalated the input costs for production, consequently impacting the bottom-line growth. Total operating expenses increased by 7.1% year over year to $18 million, primarily due to rising research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded by 50 bps, while research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded by 40 bps.

Non-GAAP operating profit of $22.2 million increased 42% year over year, which resulted in a non-GAAP operating margin of 28.8%, reflecting an increase of 160 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, as of Mar 31, 2022, were $428.3 million compared with $429.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Inventory as of Mar 31, 2022, was $63.84 million, up by $ 5 million from the end of Dec 31, 2021. The company is increasing the inventory levels to meet the rising demand for certain key components in the semiconductor industry and improve the flexibility of the sales channel to counter the rising supply chain challenges.

Guidance

In the second quarter of 2022, Camtek expects revenues to be between $77 million and $ 80 million. However, earnings per share guidance has not been specified.

