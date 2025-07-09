Camtek (CAMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Camtek (CAMT) ended the recent trading session at $90.14, demonstrating a +2.05% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

Shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems have appreciated by 16.7% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.79, reflecting a 19.7% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $121.62 million, indicating a 18.55% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.19 per share and a revenue of $487.08 million, demonstrating changes of +12.72% and +13.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Camtek. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.4% decrease. As of now, Camtek holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Camtek is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.68. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 32.32 of its industry.

We can also see that CAMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.07.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

