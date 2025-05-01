Camtek (CAMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Camtek (CAMT) closed at $65.88, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's stock has climbed by 8.59% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Camtek will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.77, reflecting a 22.22% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $119 million, indicating a 22.67% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

CAMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $485.55 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.66% and +13.12%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Camtek. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Camtek is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Camtek is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.68. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.68 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that CAMT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.59.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

