Camtek (CAMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Camtek (CAMT) closed the most recent trading day at $111.55, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's stock has climbed by 20.96% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.65, marking a 44.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $101.45 million, showing a 37.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $409.15 million. These totals would mark changes of +33.16% and +29.73%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Camtek. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.86% higher. Camtek is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Camtek's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.86. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.66 of its industry.

Meanwhile, CAMT's PEG ratio is currently 2.11. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.11.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

