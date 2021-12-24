Camtek (CAMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Camtek (CAMT) closed at $43.80, marking a +1.81% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had lost 4.24% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Camtek as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Camtek is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 104.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $72.67 million, up 49.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $268.13 million, which would represent changes of +152.38% and +72.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Camtek currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Camtek is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.8.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

