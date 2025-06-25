Camtek (CAMT) Moves 9.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Camtek CAMT shares soared 9% in the last trading session to close at $81.55. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 15.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Camtek is benefiting from its diversified customer base, and strong market position in advanced packaging, particularly in high-performance computing (HPC) applications supporting AI.

This maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +19.7%. Revenues are expected to be $121.65 million, up 18.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Camtek, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CAMT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Camtek is a member of the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, inTest Corporation INTT, finished the last trading session 4.8% higher at $7.25. INTT has returned 15% over the past month.

inTest's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.04. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -150%. inTest currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

inTest Corporation (INTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.