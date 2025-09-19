Camtek (CAMT) Moves 13.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Camtek CAMT shares ended the last trading session 13.7% higher at $101.15. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8% gain over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to Camtek benefitting from AI-driven HPC demand, OSAT adoption of CoWoS packaging, HBM4 ramp, strong Hawk and Eagle G5 traction, advanced metrology expansion, and a healthy pipeline supporting sustained revenue growth

This maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Revenues are expected to be $124.84 million, up 11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Camtek, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CAMT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Camtek is a member of the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, Aehr Test Systems AEHR, finished the last trading session 7.9% higher at $30.57. AEHR has returned 63% over the past month.

Aehr Test Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.01. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -85.7%. Aehr Test Systems currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

