Camtek (CAMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Camtek (CAMT) closed at $154.00 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.37% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's stock has climbed by 9.17% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Camtek in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 18, 2026. On that day, Camtek is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.79%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $127.21 million, indicating a 8.46% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.21 per share and a revenue of $495.14 million, signifying shifts of +13.43% and +15.36%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Camtek. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Camtek is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Camtek is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 37.49, so one might conclude that Camtek is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that CAMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.