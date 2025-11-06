Camtek (CAMT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Camtek (CAMT) closed at $120.25, marking a -2.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.84%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.9%.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's stock has climbed by 5.68% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 10, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.8, signifying a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $125.05 million, showing a 11.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.18 per share and a revenue of $493.28 million, demonstrating changes of +12.37% and +14.92%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Camtek presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Camtek is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.87. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 49.65.

Also, we should mention that CAMT has a PEG ratio of 2.83. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Electronics - Measuring Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

