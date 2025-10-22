Camtek (CAMT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Camtek (CAMT) closed at $115.91, marking a -3.71% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had gained 14.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Camtek in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.8, reflecting a 6.67% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $125.05 million, indicating a 11.31% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $493.28 million. These totals would mark changes of +12.37% and +14.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Camtek. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Camtek is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Camtek is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 37.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 43.99, which means Camtek is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CAMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.41.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

