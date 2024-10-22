Camtek (CAMT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Camtek (CAMT) standing at $80.60, reflecting a -1.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had gained 10.42% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.70, marking a 37.25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $108.8 million, indicating a 35.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

CAMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $420.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.27% and +33.48%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Camtek. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Camtek is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Camtek's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.32. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.32 for its industry.

One should further note that CAMT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.08.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.