Camtek (CAMT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Camtek (CAMT) ending at $78.01, denoting a +1.75% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems have depreciated by 6.69% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.25%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $108.8 million, indicating a 35.21% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.71 per share and a revenue of $420.95 million, indicating changes of +38.27% and +33.48%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Camtek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Camtek presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Camtek is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.31, so one might conclude that Camtek is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, CAMT's PEG ratio is currently 1.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

