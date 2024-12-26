Camtek (CAMT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Camtek (CAMT) reached $83.69, with a -0.3% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's stock has climbed by 16.76% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.82%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $115.03 million, indicating a 29.69% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $426.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +42.35% and +35.39%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Camtek possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Camtek is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.04. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.04.

Investors should also note that CAMT has a PEG ratio of 1.38 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT)

