Camtek (CAMT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Camtek (CAMT) closed at $73.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had gained 15.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.45%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Camtek in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.7%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $121.65 million, reflecting a 18.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.2 per share and revenue of $488.2 million. These totals would mark changes of +13.07% and +13.74%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Camtek is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Camtek is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.44. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.79 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that CAMT has a PEG ratio of 1.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

