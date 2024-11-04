Camtek (CAMT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Camtek (CAMT) standing at $74.35, reflecting a +0.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.

The the stock of maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems has fallen by 7.57% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Camtek in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 12, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.70, signifying a 37.25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $108.8 million, showing a 35.21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.71 per share and a revenue of $420.95 million, demonstrating changes of +38.27% and +33.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Camtek is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Camtek's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.4. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.4 of its industry.

One should further note that CAMT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

