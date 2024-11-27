Camtek awarded $50M initial orders for its new Hawk product

Camtek (CAMT) announced that it has received over $50M in initial orders from several customers for its new Hawk product, with additional orders in the pipeline. These orders will be delivered throughout 2025. The Hawk, based on a groundbreaking new platform, addresses high-end Advanced Packaging technologies including capabilities for inspection and 3D measurements of wafers with 500 million micro bumps and Hybrid Bonding technology. Offering significantly enhanced capabilities beyond the Eagle product line, the Hawk expands Camtek’s total addressable market, or TAM. The Hawk will be officially launched in February 2025 at Semicon Korea.

