CAMT Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Camtek CAMT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results before market open on Nov. 12.



CAMT projects third-quarter revenues in the band of $107-$110 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $108.8 million, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 35.2%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share, unchanged over the past 60 days. This figure indicates an increase of 37.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



CAMT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Factors to Consider for CAMT

Camtek’s third-quarter performance is anticipated to have been driven by the rising adoption of advanced interconnect packaging technologies, such as heterogeneous integration (HI), which includes chiplet modules and high bandwidth memory (HBM).



Strength in the HPC segment (which includes chiplets, HBM and silicon substrates) for Gen AI, along with growing demand for end products like mobile phones and PCs, is likely to have benefited the top-line growth.



Camtek Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Camtek Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Camtek Ltd. Quote

The company's solid metrology business is predicted to gain momentum due to the support of its new advanced solutions. The Eagle Generation-5, the latest leading inspection system, launched by CAMT marks a significant advancement in its technological expertise in inspection and metrology.



Additionally, the robust inflow of multiple orders to inspect HMB wafers is likely to have aided its third-quarter results.



However, Camtek’s third-quarter 2024 results might be hurt due to volatility in the industry and market trends. Increased competition in the market, owing to the constant innovation of new products and their adoption by customers, might have weighed heavily on CAMT’s top-line growth.



Moreover, the company's sustained aggressive investment in research and development to comply with the technological roadmaps of HI technology is expected to have hurt its bottom-line performance.

What Our Proven Model Says for Camtek’s Q3 Earnings

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Camtek has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Shopify SHOP has an Earnings ESP of +7.63% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SHOP’s shares have gained 11.8% year to date. It is set to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 12.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHOP’s third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating an improvement of 12.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



NVDA’s shares have skyrocketed 198.1% year to date. It is slated to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 20.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 74 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 60 days. This suggests a rise of 85% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Bilibili BILI has an Earnings ESP of +10.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



BILI shares have surged 85.6% year to date. It is slated to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 14.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILI’s earnings is pegged at 10 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 60 days. This indicates a rise of 134.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (BILI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.