CAMT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Camtek Ltd (Symbol: CAMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.16, changing hands as high as $26.72 per share. Camtek Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAMT's low point in its 52 week range is $20.83 per share, with $41.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.39.

