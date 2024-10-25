News & Insights

Camsing Healthcare to Change Auditors for Fresh Insights

October 25, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Camsing Healthcare Limited (SG:BAC) has released an update.

Camsing Healthcare Limited is planning to switch its auditing firm from Crowe Horwath First Trust LLP to Foo Kon Tan LLP, a move aimed at bringing fresh insights and enhancing corporate governance. The change, subject to shareholder approval, is also driven by the need to align with the company’s evolving business needs and audit requirements. This strategic shift comes after Crowe’s six-year tenure, during which they have been the company’s auditors.

