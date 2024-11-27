Camplify Holdings Director Updates Shareholding Strategy

Camplify Holdings Ltd. (AU:CHL) has released an update.
Camplify Holdings Ltd. has disclosed a change in the indirect shareholding of Director Stephanie Jane Hinds, who acquired 69,171 ordinary shares valued at $59,919.41 through on-market trades. This adjustment reflects a strategic move within the company’s management, potentially impacting investor sentiment.
