Camplify Holdings Director Updates Shareholding Strategy

Camplify Holdings Ltd. has disclosed a change in the indirect shareholding of Director Stephanie Jane Hinds, who acquired 69,171 ordinary shares valued at $59,919.41 through on-market trades. This adjustment reflects a strategic move within the company’s management, potentially impacting investor sentiment.

