News & Insights

Stocks
CWH

Camping World upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James

October 29, 2024 — 07:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James upgraded Camping World (CWH) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $27 price target after its Q3 earnings beat. The company looks extremely well-positioned to deliver healthy sales and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2025 without any help from macro or industry factors, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Camping World’s key drivers include further market share gains, a re-focus on its higher margin used RV segment, and a very attractive M&A pipeline, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CWH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CWH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.