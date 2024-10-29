Camping World upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded Camping World (CWH) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $27 price target after its Q3 earnings beat. The company looks extremely well-positioned to deliver healthy sales and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2025 without any help from macro or industry factors, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Camping World’s key drivers include further market share gains, a re-focus on its higher margin used RV segment, and a very attractive M&A pipeline, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CWH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.