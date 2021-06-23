Camping World to Develop Two New RV SuperCenters in Ohio

The biggest retailer of RVs and associated products and services in the U.S., Camping World Holdings (CWH), has inked purchase agreements to develop two new RV SuperCenters in Ohio.

The company currently has four locations in Ohio and expects to open the two new locations in the fall of 2022.

Camping World CEO and Chairman Marcus Lemonis said, “We are eternally grateful for the support of both communities as we expand our RV network, bringing job opportunities and commerce for the hard-working people of Ohio.” (See Camping World stock chart on TipRanks)

Lemonis added, “Each location we open across the U.S. represents significant economic impact for the communities and convenient customer service and products for the 5.3 million active customers we serve.”

Last month, Monness analyst Jim Chartier reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $60 (56.6% upside potential) from $49.

Noting the company’s better-than-estimated Q1 performance and a 20% increase in EBITDA guidance for 2021, the analyst feels there could be more upside to the guidance.

Consensus on the Street is a Moderate Buy based on 3 Buys and 2 Holds. The average Camping World analyst price target of $58.25 implies 52% upside potential. Shares have gained 41.3% over the past year.

Related News:

MicroStrategy Adds Bitcoins Worth $489M; Shares Plunge 10%

Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Imburse

NetApp Buys Data Mechanics to Optimize Data Analytics, Machine Learning Initiatives



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.