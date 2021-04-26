Camping World To Accept Bitcoin Payments

Major recreational vehicle dealer Camping World will start accepting bitcoin payments through a partnership with BitPay.

Institutions across the world have increasingly started accepting bitcoin as means of exchange for their goods or services, recently including flexible workspace provider WeWork and Swiss insurance giant AXA.

Now, the latest company to adopt the leading crypto asset is the largest RV dealer in the U.S., Camping World, which announced today that it would start accepting BTC and other digital assets through a partnership with payment processor BitPay.

Per the announcement, “the partnership will allow Camping World to maximize convenience for the customer and attract new consumers without holding the currency on its balance sheet.”

This development would only be available for customers of the company in “Chicago, IL and Kenosha, WI locations,” however, the company reiterated its desires to “expand to all locations that sell RVs and to its ecommerce platforms this summer.”

“Accepting cryptocurrency is simply another part of our vision to make RVing easy in an increasingly digital world,” Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis said, per the release.

The fact that Camping World specifically disclosed that it would be accepting BTC payments, but not holding any cryptocurrency on its balance sheet, is an indicator of just how many large institutions have been moving to a bitcoin treasury standard. This disclosure appeared necessary to differentiate Camping World’s embrace of bitcoin from the likes of WeWork or Tesla, which started accepting bitcoin payments and do hold the asset on their balance sheets.

