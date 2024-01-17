News & Insights

Markets
CWH

Camping World Review Strategic Alternatives For Unit Good Sam Business

January 17, 2024 — 06:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH), a retailer of recreational vehicles and related products, Wednesday announced that it will be reviewing strategic alternatives for its unit Good Sam Business, an RV membership organization.

The alternatives include a potential sale, spinoff, or business disposition, though the company has not decided on any of the alternatives.

In pre-market activity, Camping World shares are trading at $24.41, down 0.81% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CWH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.