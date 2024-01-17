Camping World Review Strategic Alternatives For Unit Good Sam Business

(RTTNews) - Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH), a retailer of recreational vehicles and related products, Wednesday announced that it will be reviewing strategic alternatives for its unit Good Sam Business, an RV membership organization.

The alternatives include a potential sale, spinoff, or business disposition, though the company has not decided on any of the alternatives.

In pre-market activity, Camping World shares are trading at $24.41, down 0.81% on the New York Stock Exchange.

