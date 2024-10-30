News & Insights

Camping World price target raised to $28 from $26 at Roth MKM

October 30, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Camping World (CWH) to $28 from $26 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company continues to separate itself from other dealers in an increasingly difficult operating environment, and the firm’s ongoing bullishness is based on the acceleration of New RV share gains, the benefit from a well-developed used RV business, and its stable high-margin service offering, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

