Camping World options imply 9.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Camping World (CWH) is 1.8x normal with puts leading calls 9:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.2%, or $1.97, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.2%.
