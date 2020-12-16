Camping World Holdings Partners With Lordstown Motors for Future Electric RV

RV maker Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) and electric-truck start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) announced a new partnership on Tuesday. The CEOs of each company discussed the details at a news conference at the Lordstown factory in Lordstown, Ohio. The partnership will use Camping World's RV service network for the charging, maintenance, and service of Lordstown's upcoming Endurance electric pickup truck, and explore the development of an electric RV (eRV) based on the Endurance platform.

Lordstown Motors Endurance electric pickup truck. Image source: Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown is aiming for the commercial fleet market with its Endurance pickup. Camping World already has a network of 170 service and collision centers across the U.S. Lordstown fleet customers will be able to use the network of technicians, a service hotline, and a roadside assistance program.

Lordstown will integrate its technology and service needs, along with a parts network, into Camping World's existing infrastructure. The partnership will also aim to develop the first high-volume production eRV and the installation of a charging network at Camping World locations.

Production of the Lordstown Endurance truck is slated to begin in September 2021. The companies said more information regarding the potential eRV development will be released in the coming months.

Howard Smith owns shares of Camping World Holdings. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Camping World Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

