Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Camping World Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$767m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Camping World Holdings has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 18% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:CWH Return on Capital Employed October 11th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Camping World Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Camping World Holdings here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Camping World Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 56%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Camping World Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 33% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Camping World Holdings. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 134% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Camping World Holdings that you might find interesting.

