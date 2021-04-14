Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So while Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Camping World Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$512m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Camping World Holdings has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

NYSE:CWH Return on Capital Employed April 14th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Camping World Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Camping World Holdings here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Camping World Holdings Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Camping World Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 51%, but they have dropped over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Camping World Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 32% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Camping World Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 66% to shareholders over the last three years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

On a separate note, we've found 5 warning signs for Camping World Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

Camping World Holdings is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

