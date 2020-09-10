Dividends
CWH

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CWH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.51, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWH was $35.51, representing a -16.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.49 and a 944.41% increase over the 52 week low of $3.40.

CWH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). CWH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.39. Zacks Investment Research reports CWH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 413.46%, compared to an industry average of -24.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CWH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CWH as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XRT with an increase of 48.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CWH at 1.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CWH

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    Sep 1, 2020

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular