Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CWH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.51, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWH was $35.51, representing a -16.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.49 and a 944.41% increase over the 52 week low of $3.40.

CWH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). CWH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.39. Zacks Investment Research reports CWH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 413.46%, compared to an industry average of -24.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CWH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CWH as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XRT with an increase of 48.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CWH at 1.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.