Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CWH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -77% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWH was $37.95, representing a -10.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.49 and a 1016.18% increase over the 52 week low of $3.40.

CWH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). CWH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.1. Zacks Investment Research reports CWH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.17%, compared to an industry average of 34.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CWH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CWH as a top-10 holding:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GLRY with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CWH at 2.24%.

