Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CWH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.83, the dividend yield is 2.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWH was $39.83, representing a -17.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.50 and a 93.63% increase over the 52 week low of $20.57.

CWH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Pool Corporation (POOL). CWH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.72. Zacks Investment Research reports CWH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.5%, compared to an industry average of 34.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWH Dividend History page.

