Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2021

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CWH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.17, the dividend yield is 4.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWH was $40.17, representing a -17.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.50 and a 56.36% increase over the 52 week low of $25.69.

CWH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). CWH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.79. Zacks Investment Research reports CWH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 92.08%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cwh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CWH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CWH as a top-10 holding:

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (EOPS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EOPS with an increase of 5.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CWH at 9.32%.

