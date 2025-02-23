CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $CWH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS ($CWH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,135,781,592 and earnings of -$0.52 per share.

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS insiders have traded $CWH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. ABRAMS sold 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $47,800,000

MARCUS LEMONIS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 371,450 shares for an estimated $8,254,745.

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

