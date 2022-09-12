Camping World Holdings (CWH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.71, changing hands as high as $31.88 per share. Camping World Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWH's low point in its 52 week range is $20.8501 per share, with $46.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.69.

